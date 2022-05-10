“Crime Junkie” Queen Ashley Flowers On True Crime and Motherhood

There's something about true crime that draws you in; it's intense and addictive. Some may say you quickly become a "junkie"…a crime junkie.

The popular audiochuck true crime podcast called "Crime Junkie" has exploded since its inception.

In this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone, host Ashley Flowers explains why people love these stories, the serious responsibility of telling these stories ethically, and how she hopes to give back to the victims' families and teams fighting for justice.

She dishes on how her first few months of motherhood have really been with baby Josie and gets raw and spills on her latest projects.

Watch the full episode above or snap the QR code below to listen to the podcast. You'll find past episodes too!