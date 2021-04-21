Expert: We Can't Wait to “Build Moral Muscles”. Talking to Your Kids Following George Floyd Murder Verdict

As people continue to digest the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, Dr. Phillipe Copeland, Assistant Director of Narrative at the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research and Asst. Professor at the BU School of Social Work, says he has mixed emotions.

No winners

After the verdict was read yesterday, Dr. Copeland says, "I felt a deep, abiding sadness, not only for the senseless loss of George Floyd's life but the way of life of the officer who murdered him (Derek Chauvin.) There were no winners in this situation.

"This officer was not born this way, right? And so we need to ask ourselves what happened and did not happen along the way that would lead to him being more likely to commit such a horrific act of violence against another human being."

Talking to our kids

Dr. Copeland stresses it's never too early to start the conversations with our children about basic human decency and how we treat each other.

"Just the way that we talk about black parents in America having to have, quote unquote, the talk with our children about how to avoid becoming the next George Floyd, we need to be having a conversation with our children about how to avoid becoming the next violent police officer.

"And we can't wait until later to have those conversations. And we can't wait until later to build the moral muscles, the social connection, the value and regard, deep regard, for the lives of others, regardless of these made-up concepts like race, etc., that people use as an excuse to abuse and neglect other human beings.

"And that can start right away because that's really at the root of a lot of this. And if you don't get to the root, you always end up with the fruits," stresses Dr. Copeland.

Will the verdict lead to real change?

Dr. Copeland says the verdict is just the first step in a long road toward change, as violence still continues. "On the one hand, we have the verdict that came down related to the officer who murdered George Floyd. And yet not even within 24 hours, we hear that there's another incident that took place in Columbus, Ohio, with a teenage girl who was killed by the police."

In the latest incident, police shot and killed a girl, identified by officials as 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, just minutes before the verdict in the Chauvin trial was read yesterday afternoon.

Police released bodycam footage hours later that showed the girl apparently swinging a knife at another girl.

"Ironically, in an interview yesterday, I predicted something like that would happen. In that moment, it seemed a bit cynical, but now it feels prophetic that we couldn't even go 24 hours without another incident like this. And so it's kind of a whiplash," Dr. Copeland says, adding, "It's hard to feel good about the outcome in one case when the violence continues and that that overriding sense of a lack of safety continues and that exposure to trauma continues."

There is hope

Despite his mixed emotions following the verdict, Dr. Copeland says he is also hopeful.

"I do find hope right now because I see that there are people, including very young people, who are actively trying to learn to live in a different way, because part of the reason that there's so much of this senseless dying is because there's a lot of senseless living," he says.

It is time to change, Dr. Copeland says, and the good news is that some people, including kids, are doing it, together.

" You know, our past doesn't have to be the future. We have choices to make. And there are opportunities, I think, for folks to move in this moment to connect with other caring people who are trying to learn to live in a different way," he says.