‘Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts' Author: All New Moms Cry; When It's Too Much

If you've had a child, you know ANXIETY. There's no way around it. It's stressful with a capital S - for everyone.

Karen Kleiman, MSW, LCSW, author of Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts, says don't sweat it if you are feeling normal panic but can go about your day.

But when are feelings of anxiety or depression not normal? When do you or someone you love need help?

Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression is commonly known as the "baby blues". Depression that strikes after having a baby is common.

Statistics are hard to track because not all women report their personal case, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that PPD may impact as much as 20% of all new moms in the U.S.

Kleiman says what makes it so difficult is that a lot of PPD symptoms cross over normal new-mom feelings.

All new moms are anxious and cry and are overwhelmed and tired, so it can be difficult to tell by symptoms alone.

Signs Things Are Not Normal

"So, when we're talking clinically we're talking about something we refer to as the intensity, frequency, and duration," she says.

She says professionals talk about, "How much are you crying? For how long a period have you been crying and how much is it interfering with your day?"

It isn't the symptom itself, says Kleiman, but how much the symptoms are interfering with your ability to function in everyday life that is of concern.

Red Flags

She isn't getting out of bed

She isn't eating

She is fighting with spouse/partner -- to the point that relationship is being impaired

Watch the full Mom2Mom episode with Karen Kleiman for more tips here.

If you know someone who needs help, you can reach out to the following resources.