remote learning

Got Fidgety Kids? This Educator Says Tea May Do the Trick

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you've been watching your kids learn at home, you've probably seen them squirm and jump around in their chairs.

Educator Gahmya Drummond-Bey says, embrace the fidgeting! She has taught in Asia through two pandemics and has a lot of experience when it comes to remote learning.

She told Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone that she learned by teaching kids in China that when kids were constantly moving around, their mothers would give them something warm to drink, like tea.

She says the repetitive motion of bringing the cup to childrens' mouths allowed the kids to move while streamlining their focus.

Drummond-Bey says it works for adults too.

The bottom line, though, the educator says is to make sure you let kids be kids and not enforce a rigid routine without a little room to move.

Of course, not all teas may be appropriate for young kids and check with your doctor before trying any teas not recommended for children.

What Drummond-Bey's entire episode of Mom2Mom here.

More Mom2Mom

remote learning Oct 19

‘Edutainment': Key to Remote Learning

Halloween Guide Oct 5

COVID-Safe Halloween Guide

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

remote learningmaria sansoneParentingmom2momClass During COVID
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us