How to Build a Backyard Campground

By Maria Sansone

Since we’re longing for a getaway, but might not be able to get away at all- we decided to take matters into our own hands and created our very own campground right in our own backyard!

You can do it, too!

Here's how!

WHAT YOU NEED: Tents, a fire pit, some brave overnight campers, and in our case, a super-patient grandfather (named Bear!).

GET THE KIDS INVOLVED! The kids helped set up camp, so they learned all about pitching tents & even helped paint camp signs.

The kids actually slept in the tents all night long, told ghost stories, played cards, looked through scrapbooks, and of course, roasted marshmallows.

In the morning, we all enjoyed eggs & bacon cooked over the fire to make it feel like a real, live camping experience.

There were times I actually forgot we were in the yard!

I'd say, Camp Bear was a huge success! It'll likely make a comeback even when the pandemic is over.

So, if you’re looking to “get away”, make some good ol' fashioned memories, and have a stiff neck for the next few days...look no further than your own backyard!

