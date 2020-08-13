How to Talk to a Judgy Mom

All moms have other moms around them. Some are in their "tribe" and some seem to be, well, judgmental. The back-to-school issue can be especially divisive: remote learning vs in-person classes vs hybrid. Opinions and situations are different, but it's stressful for everyone.

So Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone set out to remind women that we all have the same goal: healthy, happy children who have access to a good education.

For a little help, Maria asked Dr. Pooja Lakshmin to visit the #momcave for her advice on how to stop women from turning on each other.

Talking to Judgy Moms

First, Dr. Lakshmin says, when you fight off constant input from a judgy mom, it prohibits you from making clear decisions because it causes a constant churn in your brain. It causes you to worry about making the wrong decision or about what other people may think.

The solution? Tune in to your self-compassion. Start talking to yourself as if you were talking to a good friend. Use the same nurturing words you would use when talking to someone you care about and that will help you tune out external criticism.

Also, have compassion for women who are judgmental. Dr. Lakshmin says: "Usually, it means more about them than it does about the decisions you're making."

She says the judgy mom may be really struggling, so being kind and compassionate is important. She needs extra support. It takes a village.

For more tips on how to manage stress and anxiety to help survive class during COVID, watch the full Mom2Mom episode with Dr. Lakshmin here.