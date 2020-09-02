Mom2Mom: “Ask Me What's For Dinner One More Time”

When it comes to getting real, Meredith Masony has made a living out of it, especially when it comes to all things motherhood.

The founder of That's Inappropriate and the author of the new book "Ask Me What's For Dinner One More Time: Inappropriate Thoughts on Motherhood" stopped by the Mom2Mom #momcave for real, unvarnished talk on everything from coping with kids for Class During COVID, looking for elusive alone time, and all that lovely stuff no one tells you will happen to your body thanks to pregnancy/postpartum.

As one Mom2Mom viewer stated, "Meredith is every mother's 'inside voice.'"

Meredith is holding a virtual book signing, Thursday, September 3rd, 4:00p EST. Here is more information.

