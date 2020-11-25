Thanksgiving in a Bowl. Why This Simple Salad May Become Your New Holiday Go-To

If you're like millions of Americans who are safe at home and not able to join your clan this holiday, you may be craving a bit of Thanksgiving without a ton of pans, muss, or fuss.

Or, you may still be cooking like you usually do but be looking for something to do with all the leftovers because not as many people will be at your holiday table this year.

I've got the perfect easy and healthy solution for you.

Thanksgiving in a bowl! Yes, a Thanksgiving salad. I know salad greens don't always come to mind on the holiday filled with notions of mashed potatoes and stuffing, but this salad is so delicious, satisfying, and Thanksgiving-y, you'll want to add this to your holiday and day-after-Thanksgiving menus for years to come.

Ingredients:

Mixed Greens

1/2 small, red onion sliced very thin

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

1/2 cup bleu cheese crumbles

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Roasted (possibly leftover) sweet potatoes

Turkey cut into bite-sized pieces

Toss with your favorite dressing --- balsamic works well

That's it. Chop, toss and serve. How easy is that?

Let me know what you think. If you have other favorite leftover ideas, we want to hear from you.