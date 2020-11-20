The Difference Between Postpartum Anxiety and Depression. How to Tell, How to Help; Experts Weigh In

All new moms feel overwhelmed. You're responsible for a new human; you're sleep deprived; your hormones are going crazy.

The author of 'Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts', Karen Kleiman MSW, LCSW, joins Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone to talk about what's normal but also what's NOT.

Also, did you know there's a difference between postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety? How to tell, how to help.

Plus, Alison Desir, mental health advocate and founder of Harlem Run, shares her own story with PPD.

Desir says she was suffering when she came upon 'Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts', which struck a chord with her. It shifted her mindset and helped lift her out of her own period of darkness.

Desir focuses on the power of movement as a critical therapy for mental health.

It's an important and critical episode of #Mom2Mom.

Watch, and if you or anyone you know needs help you can reach out to the following resources: