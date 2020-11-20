mental health

The Difference Between Postpartum Anxiety and Depression. How to Tell, How to Help; Experts Weigh In

NBC Universal, Inc.

All new moms feel overwhelmed. You're responsible for a new human; you're sleep deprived; your hormones are going crazy.

The author of 'Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts', Karen Kleiman MSW, LCSW, joins Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone to talk about what's normal but also what's NOT.

Also, did you know there's a difference between postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety? How to tell, how to help.

Mom 2 Mom

postpartum depression 2 hours ago

3 Signs New-Mom Sadness is Tipping from Normal to ‘Needs Help'

The Nutcracker Nov 18

Tips for Parenting Kids Reaching for The Stars; Chatting With the Mom of a Child in the Boston Ballet

Plus, Alison Desir, mental health advocate and founder of Harlem Run, shares her own story with PPD.

Desir says she was suffering when she came upon 'Good Moms Have Scary Thoughts', which struck a chord with her. It shifted her mindset and helped lift her out of her own period of darkness.

Desir focuses on the power of movement as a critical therapy for mental health.

It's an important and critical episode of #Mom2Mom.

Watch, and if you or anyone you know needs help you can reach out to the following resources:

65650

This article tagged under:

mental healthmaria sansonemom2momGood Moms Have Scary ThoughtsKaren Kleiman
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us