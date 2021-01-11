Need to Relax More? Try These 5 Things

Need a little extra "me" time to start the new year? Pamela Pekerman, Founder of Hustle Like a Mom, shares some interesting ways to relax and start 2021 refreshed.

Bring the Spa Home

Dry skin is almost synonymous with winter in New England. So, a rich moisturizer with vitamin B3 is essential to keeping skin feeling smooth and hydrated. Vitamin B3 has been shown to improve the appearance of aging skin including fine lines and elasticity. . Regenerist Ultra Rich Moisturizer by Olay is a favorite for Pamela because of its hero ingredients of vitamin B3 and shea butter.

Try Journaling

Journaling has become very popular for people of all ages. Some small studies have found benefits to include improvements in physical health. And research has showed lowered stress effects when keeping a diary.

How do you start? Journaling looks different for everyone. Some people like guided journals with prompts, some make lists, others just free flow. Pamela’s approach is simple, “I put pen to paper and go with it.” She uses journals from The Scribes. She explains “I get a journal that is beautiful and super simple, but they also donate for every one that they buy to either schools or juvenile detention centers.”

Experiment with Color Therapy

Color therapy and healing is not a new concept, it has been used for hundreds of years. The idea is that color can impact mood. Pamela finds that wearing bright colors adds positivity and her favorite are scarves from Sara Joy.

Open an Ear to Sound Therapy

Sound therapy is a treatment using music and sound for healing. Benefits include reduced anxiety, fatigue and depression and increased sense of spiritual being according to a 2016 study in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine.

Can it be done at home? Absolutely. Pamela has been using the trays of jewels and tuning forks from the jewelry designer Ariana Ost.

Eat Chocolate Before Bed

Okay, not just any chocolate but it sounds good! We know that sleep is essential for mood, productivity, stress levels and more. When you need a little extra help, Pamela suggests trying Good Day Chocolate. The company, founded by a doctor, uses chocolate because of its natural health benefit and effective delivery system for vitamins and supplements.