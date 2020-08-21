TV Host's 5 Beauty Must-Haves

Ever wonder how TV hosts look flawless all the time? Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone chatted with fellow host, and TODAY Show producer, @JoelleGarguilo to see what's in her bag of tricks right now.

5 BEAUTY FINDS

1. Huda Beauty Overachiever Concealer: Joelle's secret is to place a dot on each cheek, forehead, and chin and blend to use it as a foundation. She says she ran into a friend recently who asked her what she was doing because she looked so good. The proof is in the compliments, folks!

2. Nars Pressed Powder: They use it in professional green rooms. What more do you need to know than that? Maria never leaves home without it, either. Both Maria and Joelle say it will leave you looking "finished."

3. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops: Joelle credits the drops for her glow. As we get ready for fall, a little sunny-looking boost could go a long way, right? She cautions, though, that you can overdo it if you're not careful.

4. Act+Acre Scalp Detox: Joelle says she started losing hair, possibly from stress. Some of you may be able to relate during these incredibly stressful times, no? Her go-to: Act+Acre Scalp Detox. She started using the treatment and jokingly says she can easily see the new hair coming in because it's coming in gray. That's 2020 in a nutshell.

5. The Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool: OK, this is perhaps the coolest, and definitely the most different, tool in Joelle's bag--- and she SWEARS by it! According to the Sephora description, the Gua Sha "is a facial massage tool that enhances beauty rituals by promoting the lifting and smoothing of the skin, leaving the face lifted and radiant after use. " Joelle shows how to use it in the video above.

What is your go-to beauty product? Let us know!!

Watch the whole episode of Joelle on Mom2Mom here!