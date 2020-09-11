What's Really Behind That Picture-Perfect Photo?

Does this sound familiar? You get your family together for a family photo to post on Facebook or Instagram, and it seems nearly impossible to get something, anything that resembles a perfect portrait.

Meredith Masony, author and founder of the blog "That's Inappropriate", says it can take hours to get a single picture where everyone in the family looks relatively happy.

But, she believes we actually live our lives in the thousands of other photos that we have to take to get "the one", and that is what she wants to talk to moms about.

Masony stopped by the mom cave to talk to Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone about her new book Ask Me What's For Dinner One More Time.

She says we tend to want to only share the pretty stuff, even though that typically isn't what reflects our day-to-day lives.

She believes we lose out if we don't talk about and share the uncomfortable moments since we are all going through them.