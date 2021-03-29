When Is the Best Time to Meditate?

You wake up and your mind starts spinning with your mile-long to-do list. The kids, work, your home, your partner. STOP!

Yoga teacher Amy Leydon says you've left one critical thing off your list. YOU!

She suggests finding a pocket of time every day where you can calm your mind and center your day through meditation. She insists it will change your stress levels and that it only takes five minutes. FIVE.

When?

"There is one point in your day where, you know, you can have some peace. Maybe it's right before you go to bed. Maybe it's nap time. Maybe your kids are in school, but when you usher your kids off to school there is going to be some point in your day where you can know that you have a pretty solid sense that, 'I can give myself five minutes right now', and I would suggest you do your meditation that time every day," says Leydon.

Leydon says she is a morning person so she wakes up an hour before her son gets up. One benefit of that time, she says, is that she can quiet her mind before checking her phone and letting the day in.

Illusion of Perfection

Leydon says don't worry if things aren't perfect. Meditation is called a practice for a reason. If your brain fills with thoughts or if you get interrupted, it's fine.

"Some mornings it gets cut short. Maybe my son wakes up early and he comes in and I can say to him, 'Not right now, I'm meditating.' Or I can say, 'Do you want to join me?' And, you know, he might come in with me. So it might not look perfection, but just making sure that you find that time for yourself you're going to do it," says Leydon.

