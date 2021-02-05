valentine's day

Books to Read This Month to Celebrate Valentine's Day

The morning team at NECN, as well as a local librarian, recommended novels for the season of love.

By Gabi Falk

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Valentine's Day upon us, what better way to be swept up in the spirit than cozying up with a book about love?

The morning team at NECN, along with Meenna Jain of the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Massachusetts have suggested their favorite books to embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day. 

Here are the books recommended by Jain:

  • “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Hoand; illustrated by Dung Ho
  • “Happily Ever Afters” by Elise Bryant
  • “First Comes Like” by Alisha Rai

And the books recommended by the NECN morning team (and their children!):

  • Melody Mendez: “Ocean Meets Sky,” written and illustrated by Terry and Eric Fan
  • Maureen Capasso: “The Girl He Used to Know” by Tracey Garvis Graves
  • Jeff Saperstone's son: “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown
  • Marshall Northington's daughter: “Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice” by Phillip Hoose
  • Susan Tran: “Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld
  • Pete Lagace's daughter: "Dirt" by Denise Gosliner Orenstein
  • Olessa Stepanova: “I Love You, Stinky Face” by Lisa McCourt and illustrated by Cyd Moore
  • Mike Kelly: “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney

This article tagged under:

valentine's dayNECNbooks
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us