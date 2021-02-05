Books to Read This Month to Celebrate Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day upon us, what better way to be swept up in the spirit than cozying up with a book about love?
The morning team at NECN, along with Meenna Jain of the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Massachusetts have suggested their favorite books to embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day.
Here are the books recommended by Jain:
- “Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Hoand; illustrated by Dung Ho
- “Happily Ever Afters” by Elise Bryant
- “First Comes Like” by Alisha Rai
And the books recommended by the NECN morning team (and their children!):
- Melody Mendez: “Ocean Meets Sky,” written and illustrated by Terry and Eric Fan
- Maureen Capasso: “The Girl He Used to Know” by Tracey Garvis Graves
- Jeff Saperstone's son: “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown
- Marshall Northington's daughter: “Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice” by Phillip Hoose
- Susan Tran: “Eligible” by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Pete Lagace's daughter: "Dirt" by Denise Gosliner Orenstein
- Olessa Stepanova: “I Love You, Stinky Face” by Lisa McCourt and illustrated by Cyd Moore
- Mike Kelly: “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney