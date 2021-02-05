Books to Read This Month to Celebrate Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day upon us, what better way to be swept up in the spirit than cozying up with a book about love?

The morning team at NECN, along with Meenna Jain of the Cary Memorial Library in Lexington, Massachusetts have suggested their favorite books to embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Here are the books recommended by Jain:

“Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Hoand; illustrated by Dung Ho

“Happily Ever Afters” by Elise Bryant

“First Comes Like” by Alisha Rai

And the books recommended by the NECN morning team (and their children!):