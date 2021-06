Amid a scorching housing market, real estate website Zillow is tapping artificial intelligence in a bid to make more accurate home value estimates.

According to Wired, Zillow says it has changed its algorithm to reduce price estimate errors by 11.5 percent for off-market homes.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, spoke to NECN about how the new algorithm uses "deep learning" technology to look at complex data sets ot attempt to make better estimates.

