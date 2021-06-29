Tech Tuesday

Tech Tuesday: Tinder's ‘Hot Takes' Allows You to Speed-Date Before You Match

The new feature allows users to chat before choosing whether to match.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tinder has added a new feature after finding that people in Gen Z are ready to get back to the dating world after the pandemic -- and are open to chatting before they match.

"Hot Takes" is an in-app game available from 6 p.m. to midnight and the concept is to speed date.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When you first play, you answer half a dozen questions before being paired up to chat with someone who has answered similarly.

When chatting, you are unable to see the other person's profile and a timer is running. Participants have a limited amount of time to choose whether to match with the person.

Other new features the ability to add video clips up to 15 seconds into your profile and a tab that allows you to discover new people based on shared interests.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, discusses the new features in the video above.

News

Business 2 hours ago

Walmart Unveils Low-Price Insulin as More Patients With Diabetes Struggle to Pay for Drug

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Will Bar Unvaccinated People From Nearly All Public Places, Schools

This article tagged under:

Tech TuesdayTinderMike Proulx
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us