Tech Tuesday: Tinder's ‘Hot Takes' Allows You to Speed-Date Before You Match

Tinder has added a new feature after finding that people in Gen Z are ready to get back to the dating world after the pandemic -- and are open to chatting before they match.

"Hot Takes" is an in-app game available from 6 p.m. to midnight and the concept is to speed date.

When you first play, you answer half a dozen questions before being paired up to chat with someone who has answered similarly.

When chatting, you are unable to see the other person's profile and a timer is running. Participants have a limited amount of time to choose whether to match with the person.

Other new features the ability to add video clips up to 15 seconds into your profile and a tab that allows you to discover new people based on shared interests.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, discusses the new features in the video above.