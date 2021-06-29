Tech Tuesday: Tinder's ‘Hot Takes' Allows You to Speed-Date Before You Match

Tinder has added a new feature after finding that people in Gen Z are ready to get back to the dating world after the pandemic -- and are open to chatting before they match.
"Hot Takes" is an in-app game available from 6 p.m. to midnight and the concept is to speed date.
When you first play, you answer half a dozen questions before being paired up to chat with someone who has answered similarly.
When chatting, you are unable to see the other person's profile and a timer is running. Participants have a limited amount of time to choose whether to match with the person.
Other new features the ability to add video clips up to 15 seconds into your profile and a tab that allows you to discover new people based on shared interests.
Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, discusses the new features in the video above.