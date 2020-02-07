Strong Wind Causes Damage in New England Published 29 mins ago Published 29 mins ago Trees and wires were brought down by heavy wind Friday. 14 photos 1/14 Courtesy A tree fell into a pool in Cranston, Rhode Island. 2/14 Hopedale Police A tree and wires came down in Hopedale, closing a Freedom Street. 3/14 Wellesley Police Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell. 4/14 Wellesley Police Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell. 5/14 Wellesley Police Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell. 6/14 Hanson Highway Department A large tree and power lines went down across Route 27 in Hanson, town officials said. 7/14 Hopkinton Fire A tree and wires came down on Clinton Street in Hopkinton. 8/14 Hopkinton Fire North Mill Street in Hopkinton was also closed after a tree and wires fell. 9/14 NBC10 Boston/Chris Gloninger A fallen tree outside a home in Norwood. 10/14 Handouts Trees were knocked down across Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, amid high winds. 11/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. 12/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. 13/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. 14/14 Boston Fire Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident. This article tagged under: WeatherNew Englandwind 0 More Photo Galleries IMAGES: Police Respond to Shooting Near Boston Hospital Photos: Messy Commute Across New England PHOTOS: Democratic Presidential Candidates Arrive in NH Super Bowl LIV in Pictures