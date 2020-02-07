Strong Wind Causes Damage in New England

Trees and wires were brought down by heavy wind Friday.

A tree fell into a pool in Cranston, Rhode Island.
A tree and wires came down in Hopedale, closing a Freedom Street.
Route 135 was closed in Wellesley near the Needham town line after a large tree fell.
A large tree and power lines went down across Route 27 in Hanson, town officials said.
A tree and wires came down on Clinton Street in Hopkinton.
North Mill Street in Hopkinton was also closed after a tree and wires fell.
A fallen tree outside a home in Norwood.
Trees were knocked down across Massachusetts on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, amid high winds.
Debris fell from a building onto the sidewalk near the TD Garden during the heavy wind. Authorities did not immediately say what caused the incident.
