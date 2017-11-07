Hidden Dangers in Your Home By Joy Lim Nakrin UP NEXT XHidden Dangers in Your HomeLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.necn.com/multimedia/Hidden-Dangers-in-Your-Home_NECN-455992833.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=455992833&videoID=b6AJcogXdIZW&origin=necn.com&sec=multimedia&subsec=&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Fire safety inspectors check for hazards inside homes.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest multimedia updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters