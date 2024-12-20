PHOTOS: Snow blankets Boston area Published 29 mins ago • Updated 23 mins ago The snow that fell across Massachusetts on Friday made for some beautiful images, including on the Mass. Pike and at Fenway Park. 8 photos 1/8 Allan Jung/ Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Traffic on the backed-up Massachusetts Turnpike during a winter storm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, with vehicles stopped on the westbound side and a plow, headed west, on the empty eastbound side. 2/8 Auburn Fire Rescue Two trucks that collided on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. 3/8 NBC10 Boston A de-icing truck drives through a snowy street in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. 4/8 Wellesley Police Department A toppled-over van on a snowy street in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. 5/8 NBC10 Boston A plow drives through a snowy street in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. 6/8 NBC10 Boston A snow-covered tree in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. 7/8 Caleb White The Metropolitan Waterworks Museum in Chestnut Hill covered in snow on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. 8/8 Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Snow falls at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. This article tagged under: MassachusettsBoston More Photo Galleries Rich food and house-made beer at The People's Pint in Greenfield, Mass. PHOTOS: Clam chowder and much more at Essex's CK Pearl PHOTOS: Greek food at Rockingham Park's Ya Mas PHOTOS: All kinds of steak tips at Chelsea's NewBridge Cafe