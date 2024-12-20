PHOTOS: Snow blankets Boston area

The snow that fell across Massachusetts on Friday made for some beautiful images, including on the Mass. Pike and at Fenway Park.

8 photos
1/8
Traffic on the backed-up Massachusetts Turnpike during a winter storm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, with vehicles stopped on the westbound side and a plow, headed west, on the empty eastbound side.
Allan Jung/ Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Traffic on the backed-up Massachusetts Turnpike during a winter storm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, with vehicles stopped on the westbound side and a plow, headed west, on the empty eastbound side.
2/8
Two trucks that collided on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Auburn Fire Rescue
Two trucks that collided on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
3/8
A de-icing truck drives through a snowy street in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A de-icing truck drives through a snowy street in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
4/8
A toppled-over van on a snowy street in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Wellesley Police Department
A toppled-over van on a snowy street in Wellesley, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
5/8
A plow drives through a snowy street in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A plow drives through a snowy street in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
6/8
A snow-covered tree in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A snow-covered tree in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
7/8
The Metropolitan Waterworks Museum in Chestnut Hill covered in snow on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Caleb White
The Metropolitan Waterworks Museum in Chestnut Hill covered in snow on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
8/8
Snow falls at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Snow falls at Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston

More Photo Galleries

Rich food and house-made beer at The People's Pint in Greenfield, Mass.
Rich food and house-made beer at The People's Pint in Greenfield, Mass.
PHOTOS: Clam chowder and much more at Essex's CK Pearl
PHOTOS: Clam chowder and much more at Essex's CK Pearl
PHOTOS: Greek food at Rockingham Park's Ya Mas
PHOTOS: Greek food at Rockingham Park's Ya Mas
PHOTOS: All kinds of steak tips at Chelsea's NewBridge Cafe
PHOTOS: All kinds of steak tips at Chelsea's NewBridge Cafe
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us