Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia's Funeral Program and Prayer Card

Below are photos of the program and prayer card for the funeral of fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, who was to be laid to rest Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

A funeral procession is being held for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia Thursday morning at St. Johns Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 38-year-old died a hero Friday as he tried to rescue a 14-year-old boy, identified by family as Troy Love, who also drowned in Green Hill Pond.

Familia leaves a wife of 22 years and two teenage children. City and state officials have ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor.

10 photos
1/10
Front page of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia.
2/10
Page 2 of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia.
3/10
Page 3 of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia.
4/10
Page 4 of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia.
5/10
6/10
Page 6 of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia.
7/10
Page 7 of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia.
8/10
The last page of the funeral program for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia.
9/10
The front of the prayer for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia.
10/10
The back of the prayer for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia.

