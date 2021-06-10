Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia's Funeral Program and Prayer Card

Below are photos of the program and prayer card for the funeral of fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia, who was to be laid to rest Thursday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

A funeral procession is being held for fallen Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia Thursday morning at St. Johns Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 38-year-old died a hero Friday as he tried to rescue a 14-year-old boy, identified by family as Troy Love, who also drowned in Green Hill Pond.

Familia leaves a wife of 22 years and two teenage children. City and state officials have ordered flags flown at half-staff in his honor.