Historic Photos Show Life in Towns Flooded for the Quabbin Reservoir

31 photos 1/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 2/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 3/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 4/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission Alfred Burgin, garage, Quabbin Lake, Greenwich, Mass., June 28, 1928 5/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 6/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission Ada M. Vaughn, house, Greenwich Village, Greenwich, Mass., Aug. 14, 1928 7/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 8/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 9/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 10/31 Massachusetts Metropolitan District Commission 11/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection Photos showing the people and life in the four Massachusetts towns that were ultimately flooded for the Quabbin Reservoir. 12/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection Photos showing the people and life in the four Massachusetts towns that were ultimately flooded for the Quabbin Reservoir. 13/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 14/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection Photos showing the people and life in the four Massachusetts towns that were ultimately flooded for the Quabbin Reservoir. 15/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 16/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 17/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 18/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 19/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 20/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 21/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 22/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 23/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 24/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 25/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 26/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 27/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 28/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 29/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 30/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection 31/31 Burt V. Brooks Photograph Collection

