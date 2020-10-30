IMAGES: Stunning Photos From New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall Published 46 mins ago • Updated 28 mins ago Snow was falling Friday morning across New England, coating branches, leaves and many roads. Our photographer Mark Garfinkel took these photos of snowy scenes. 6 photos 1/6 NBC Boston Pumpkins are coated with fresh snow in Sudbury, Mass. 2/6 NBC Boston Fall and winter scenes reflected in the water in Sudbury, Mass. 3/6 NBC Boston Scenes of fall and winter clash at Wayside Inn Road in Sudbury, Mass. 4/6 NBC Boston Fall leaves stand out amid the fresh coat of snow in Sudbury, Mass. 5/6 NBC Boston Sudbury’s historic Wayside Inn during the first snowfall of the season. 6/6 NBC Boston First snowfall at Main St. in Marlborough, Mass. This article tagged under: new england snowfallsnowsnowfall 0 More Photo Galleries Hour-by-Hour Timeline of New England's 1st Widespread Snowfall of the Season 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show Indigenous People's Day in Salem, Mass.: PHOTOS PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities