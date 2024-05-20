Catch up on the Karen Read trial: Watch every day of court

The trial of Karen Read, a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowy line, has gripped people in Massachusetts and beyond.
There are scores of witnesses, very detailed evidence and controversial theories and allegations in the case. We're covering it every night of the trial — and some days when court is off — to recap what happened in court and ask legal experts to explain it all.
See every episode here, and for those looking to watch all the testimony in full, find the full livestreams below as well, plus more info to better understand the complex case.
Watch our nightly recap show, "Canton Confidential"
Every night, anchors Glenn Jones and J.C. Monahan break down what happened in court with the help of our team in court and legal analysts. Watch all the episodes so far right here:
Watch full Karen Read trial livestreams
Use this YouTube playlist to watch the full day in court from every day of the trial. The playlist starts with Day 1, where the prosecution and defense gave opening statements, and continues — toggle between videos by clicking the button on the top right.
Read what happened in court every day
Here are our reporters' summaries of each day in court:
- Day 1 (April 29): ‘Karen Read was framed,' defense argues as trial opens
- Day 2 (April 30): ‘Is that my boyfriend? Is he dead?' Police, firefighters testify at Karen Read murder trial
- Day 3 (May 2): First responders pressed to recall Karen Read's words near boyfriend's body
- Day 4 (May 3): Karen Read trial continues, jurors visit crime scene
- Day 5 (May 6): Testimony in Karen Read trial continues, defense accuses witness of perjury
- Day 6 (May 7): 3 Canton police officers take the stand in Karen Read trial
- Day 7 (May 8): Friends of John O'Keefe testify, video shows Canton bar trip
- Day 8 (May 9): Jurors in Karen Read murder trial hear testimony from Albert family members
- Day 9 (May 10): Owners of home where John O'Keefe was found testify
- Day 10 (May 13): Brian Albert and 2 of his children testify in Karen Read murder trial
- Day 11 (May 14): Witness in Karen Read trial testifies she saw black SUV, object in snow outside Albert home
- Day 12 (May 15): Key witness Colin Albert testifies in Karen Read murder trial
- Day 13 (May 16): Defense grills Colin Albert on Proctor connection, photo of injured knuckles
- Day 14 (May 17): Jennifer McCabe testifies infamous Google search was made after John O'Keefe was found
How to livestream the trial
Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.