New Englanders hit the polls Tuesday: PHOTOS

It's Election Day, with voters across New England ready to hit the polls to choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

At midnight Tuesday, the six registered voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their first votes on Election Day; NBC News reports the result of the presidential race there was a tie.

Bostonians waited in line on Boylston Street for the polls to open in Massachusetts.

Here are some early Nov. 5 scenes. New photos will be added throughout the day.