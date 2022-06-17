PHOTOS: Ceremony Commemorates 50 Years Since Boston Fire That Killed 9 Firefighters

By Mark Garfinkel

On this date 50 years ago, a fire at the Hotel Vendome in Boston’s South End killed nine Boston firefighters. Today, under the shadow of the Vendome, a ceremony was held on Commonwealth Ave. Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials joined family members as an honor guard, the Boston Fire Acapella Quartet, and bagpipers performed. Also on hand was longtime Fire Department Chaplain Father Daniel Mahoney, who was at the Vendome fire when the building collapsed. He retired today after 60 years.

