PHOTOS: Fires Knock Manhole Covers Lose, Shatter Glass in Downtown Boston

Images from the aftermath of two manhole fires in downtown Boston show evidence of at least one explosion, including storefronts with shattered glass, and a massive fire and utility crew response.

7 photos
1/7
Michael Nieset
Flames shooting out of the ground in downtown Boston manhole on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
2/7
NBC Boston
A manhole cover that appeared to be knocked loose by an explosion in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
3/7
NBC Boston
A manhole cover that appeared to be knocked loose by an explosion in downtown Boston on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
4/7
NBC Boston
Boston firefighters and utility workers responding to manhole cover fires that shattered glass downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
5/7
Boston Fire Department
Boston firefighters extinguish a fire in a manhole cover downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
6/7
NBC Boston
A Boston firefighter responding to manhole cover fires that shattered glass downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
7/7
NBC Boston
Boston firefighters responding to manhole cover fires downtown on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

This article tagged under:

manhole firesBostonBoston Fire Departmentmanhole explosions

