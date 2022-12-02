Photos: Here's Who Walked ‘Green Carpet' at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Boston

It was a star-studded evening Friday as celebrities and political figures walked the 'Green Carpet' outside the MGM Music Hall in Boston for Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards. The glitzy and glamorous ceremony, attended by Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe x Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek, caps the royal couple's three-day trip to the city.