PHOTOS: Snow blankets Mass., NH, delighting many (but not drivers)

Some parts of the Greater Boston area got a foot of snow by Sunday morning, setting the stage for sledding and snowball fights. But roads were slippery, causing plenty of crashes. Send in your pictures to shareit@nbcboston.com!

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
A person uses a snowblower to clear snow in front of a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Forecasters had warned that a deluge of snow and wintery conditions could bring travel chaos to the U.S. Northeast this weekend, with some 25 million people subject to a storm warning.
Romelle Baker-Jarvis
Shrewsbury, Mass.: “A foot of perfect snow on the ground with more on the way! Birch trees are severely bent over and loaded with snow, but they are not broken.”
Lois Parker
A dog playing in the snow in a storm that hit Massachusetts on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Jim Donahue
Nearly 1 foot of snow fell in Methuen, Massachusetts, by 7:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. “Yardstick in open section of paved driveway (not in a drift of any kind). Fun!” Jim Donahue noted when sending the photo to NBC10 Boston.
Frank Kelly
Plenty of snow fell in Nashua, New Hampshire, by Sunday morning.
NBC10 Boston
A jack-knifed truck on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, as a snowstorm hit Massachusetts.
Grace Ellis
Snow in Leominster, Mass.
Romelle Baker-Jarvis
Shrewsbury easily received a foot of snow with more still falling. Pictures are of our birch trees out front a testing to their quality of being flexible when heavy. They are severely bent and loaded with snow but not broken.
–Romelle Baker-Jarvis

