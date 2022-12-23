PHOTOS: Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind

With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through.

Massachusetts state officials work to clear water off a Storrow Drive on-ramp in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
A car and a falling tree collided in Wakefield, Massachusetts, early Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
An unoccupied pickup truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts, was crushed by a shipping container amid high winds and downpours overnight, police said Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. They warned about dangerous driving conditions.
A house in North Andover, Massachusetts, where a tree fell amid high winds on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

