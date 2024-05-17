PHOTOS: Subs and more at Bob's Italian Foods
To those who live in and around Medford, Bob’s is an institution of sorts, but because it’s off the beaten path in a mostly residential area between Medford Square and Somerville’s Magoun Square, it’s actually a bit of a hidden gem that has still not been discovered by many in Boston and communities to the west and south
24 photos
1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
6/24
7/24
8/24
9/24
10/24
11/24
12/24
13/24
14/24
15/24
16/24
17/24
18/24
19/24
20/24
21/24
22/24
23/24
24/24