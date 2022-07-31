PHOTOS: The Life of NBA, Celtics Great Bill Russell Published 36 mins ago • Updated 34 mins ago One of the greatest basketball players ever, Bill Russell, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 88. 8 photos 1/8 Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Bill Russell poses for a photo with his 11 championship rings in 1996 in Boston. 2/8 University of San Francisco basketball star, two-time All-American Bill Russell, sits like a giant grasshopper as he relaxes in his unique way. Russell’s tremendous individual play swept the San Francisco Dins to their second straight National Collegiate Basketball title with a 83-71 victory over Iowa. Led by Russell’s 26 point shooting, the Dons became the first team in NCAA history to win the crown after having an unbeaten season. 3/8 Bettmann/Getty Images The Celtics’ Bill Russell makes a formidable appearance as guard against Royals’ Oscar Robertson’s attempt to score during the second quarter action in the first game of the Eastern Division, NBA playoffs at the Boston Garden on March 31,1964. 4/8 Getty Images (Original Caption) A happy twosome shown here, is Red Auerbach who coached his last Celtic’s game that won their 8th straight NBA playoff championship by beating the Lakers 95-93 at the Boston Garden, (Auerbach is now retired to the front office), and Bill Russell, who now takes over the coaching reins of the Celtics, and was the important key man helping the Celtics win the championship. 5/8 Copyright 1966 NBAE/Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images Bill Russell plays defense during a game around 1966 at the Boston Garden. 6/8 Getty Images Bill Russell in front of Boston Celtics championship banners. 7/8 Ricardo B. Brazziell-Pool/Getty Images Bill Russell looks on as Dr. Harry Edwards asks him how he felt about students getting paid for sports while in college on the second day of the Civil Rights Summit at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, on April 9, 2014. 8/8 Ethan Miller/Getty Images Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell waves as he is introduced at a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This article tagged under: Bill RussellBoston Celtics More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Crane Falls on Building in Dorchester PHOTOS: Massive Fire Destroys Building in Hingham Photos: This Nantucket Beach House May Be the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold on the Island Photos: Community Remembers Parade Mass Shooting Victims in Highland Park, Illinois