Photos: This Nantucket Beach House May Be the Most Expensive Home Ever Sold on the Island

The property at 20 Berkeley Ave. in Nantucket 15 photos 1/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 2/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 3/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 4/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 5/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 6/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 7/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 8/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 9/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 10/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 11/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 12/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 13/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 14/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass 15/15 Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher + Shelly Tretter Lynch / Compass

More Photo Galleries