PHOTOS: Wildfire Smoke Gave Boston Otherworldly Sunrises By Mark Garfinkel and Asher Klein • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago Smoke from raging wildfires on the West Coast floated in the atmosphere to the Northeast this week. The particles in the air filtered out sunlight in New England for several days, making for some incredible sunrises. 9 photos 1/9 NBC10 Boston A hazy sun is framed by Boston's Bunker Hill monument on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, as smoke from wildfires on the West Coast of the United States reached the East Coast. 2/9 NBC10 Boston A hazy sun is framed by Boston's Bunker Hill monument on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, as smoke from wildfires on the West Coast of the United States reached the East Coast. 3/9 NBC10 Boston The sun, obscured by particulate matter from wildfires in the western U.S., rises over the Boston Harbor's Graves Light on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. 4/9 NBC10 Boston The smoke-enhanced color of the sun starts slow, and then picks up speed as the sun rises over Boston Harbor's Graves Light between 6:28 a.m. and 6:35 a.m. 5/9 NBC10 Boston The Charles River, shot from the BU Bridge in Boston, is lit up by the smoky sun from the western wildfires on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020. 6/9 NBC10 Boston The Charles River, shot from the BU Bridge in Boston, is lit up by the smoky sun from the western wildfires on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020. 7/9 NBC10 Boston The Charles River, shot from the BU Bridge in Boston, is lit up by the smoky sun from the western wildfires on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020. 8/9 NBC10 Boston The Charles River, shot from the BU Bridge in Boston, is lit up by the smoky sun from the western wildfires on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020. 9/9 NBC10 Boston The Charles River, shot from the BU Bridge in Boston, is lit up by the smoky sun from the western wildfires on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2020.