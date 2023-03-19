Shivering Shamrocks, Lucky Leprechauns at Bustling Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade: PHOTOS

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston -- home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves -- held its St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, drawing revelers from near and far to line the streets of Southie to celebrate on a chilly afternoon.

17 photos
1/17
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Revelers watch parade marchers during the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
2/17
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
A man dressed as a leprechaun greets revelers during the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
3/17
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Confetti is launched into the air at start of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
4/17
Maura Healey/Twitter
5/17
Maura Healey/Twitter
6/17
Maura Healey/Twitter
7/17
Maura Healey/Twitter
8/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
9/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
10/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
11/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
12/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
13/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
14/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
15/17
Boston Police Department/Twitter
16/17
Transit Police/Twitter
17/17
Transit Police/Twitter

This article tagged under:

Boston

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England
PHOTOS: Nor'easter Drops Snow Across New England
PHOTOS: Food, Drink and Atmosphere at Hingham's Quarry Restaurant
PHOTOS: Food, Drink and Atmosphere at Hingham's Quarry Restaurant
Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos
Fatal Aftermath of the Greece Train Crash in Photos
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Photos: The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Red Carpet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us