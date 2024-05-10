Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass. Published 53 mins ago The northern lights created an incredible sight over Massachusetts and New Hampshire Friday night. Here are some of the best shots we've seen — send yours to shareit@nbcboston.com and we may add it here or use it on TV! 6 photos 1/6 Christian Shahzade Taken around 10:30pm Friday May 10th 2/6 3/6 CatieO Portsmouth, NH 4/6 Jon Latorella This is a picture that I took at about 10pm in Beverly of the Northern Lights 5/6 Trina Puffer Photo of Aurora in Newburyport a little after 10pm. Challenging to see with the naked eye, but beautiful through the phone, no filter. 6/6 Carol Bruell Northern lights with Big Dipper from Chelmsford MA This article tagged under: Northern Lights More Photo Galleries Photos: Northern Lights visible in Connecticut PHOTOS: Bar Pizza at Smitty's Pub in Taunton Photos: Fiery crash closes I-95 in Norwalk, Conn. Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses