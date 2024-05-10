Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass.

The northern lights created an incredible sight over Massachusetts and New Hampshire Friday night. Here are some of the best shots we've seen — send yours to shareit@nbcboston.com and we may add it here or use it on TV!

6 photos
1/6
Christian Shahzade
Taken around 10:30pm Friday May 10th
2/6
3/6
CatieO
Portsmouth, NH
4/6
Jon Latorella
This is a picture that I took at about 10pm in Beverly of the Northern Lights
5/6
Trina Puffer
Photo of Aurora in Newburyport a little after 10pm. Challenging to see with the naked eye, but beautiful through the phone, no filter.
6/6
Carol Bruell
Northern lights with Big Dipper from Chelmsford MA

Northern Lights

