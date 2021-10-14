Boston 10K For Women Charity Program: Spotlight on Women's Foundation of Boston

The Boston 10K for Women Presented by REI is Saturday, October 16th. Every year the race features several charities that have teams running to raise funds for their mission.

This year, the Women’s Foundation of Boston is one of those organizations.

Latoyia Edwards recently sat down with Christina Gordon, the Co-Founder and CEO of The Women's Foundation of Boston, to learn more about the group's mission.

"So, the Women's Foundation of Boston was created in 2017. And what we do is we raise money and we grant it out, and we solely focus on women and girls-serving organizations. Our mission is to economically empower women and girls in Greater Boston so they can be financially independent agents of their own lives. And we are really excited to be part of the Boston Women's 10K charity program," Gordon says.

The foundation has a team running in the Boston 10K for Women.

For more on the run and how you can donate to the foundation, check out the full episode of This is New England above.