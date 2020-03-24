Whales Spotted Off the Coast of Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston photographer Mark Garfinkel captured amazing images of two or three North Atlantic right whales feeding near Egg Rock off the coast of Nahant, Massachusetts.

7 photos
1/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Two or three endangered North Atlantic right whales spotted off the coast of Nahant Sunday afternoon.
2/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
3/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
4/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
5/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
6/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
7/7
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
This article tagged under:

whalesMassachusettsNahant

