2023 NBA Mock draft roundup: Expert predictions for Celtics' No. 35 pick

The Boston Celtics don't have a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft because they traded the selection to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon deal last summer.

But they do have a valuable pick in this draft.

Boston's only selection is No. 35 overall. It's the fifth pick in the second round. These early second-round picks are valuable because you can often find first-round caliber talent, but you don't have to pay them first-round level money. This is important for a team like the Celtics that's already so close (or over) the salary cap. And given how the new CBA is structured, contending teams with highly paid veterans will need to draft very well in order to surround their core with young, low-cost depth.

And it's possible to find valuable players in this range of the second round.

For example, P.J. Tucker (Raptors) and Draymond Green (Warriors) were the No. 35 overall pick in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was the No. 33 pick in 2018. Bucks star Khris Middleton was the No. 39 pick in 2012. Brogdon went 36th overall in 2016. The best pick of the bunch is probably the Nuggets selecting two-time MVP Nikola Jokic at No. 41 in 2014.

The chances of the Celtics taking a player who will have a career as productive as the aforementioned guys isn't super high, but these players do exist, and it's up the scouting department to do the work and identify the right prospects.

Which players are experts predicting the Celtics will take with the No. 35 pick? Here's a roundup of recent 2023 NBA mock drafts.

Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer: Jaime Jaquez Jr., wing, UCLA

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic: Bobi Klintman, wing, Wake Forest

Matt Babcock, Sports Illustrated: Sidy Cissoko, SF/PF, G League Ignite

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN: Tristan Vukcevic, PF/C, Partizan (Serbia)

Tankathon: Marcus Sasser, PG/SG, Houston

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: Andre Jackson Jr., SG/SF, UConn

Brett Siegel, Clutch Points: Dillon Mitchell, SF/PF, Texas

NBADraft.net: Sidy Cissoko, SF/PF, G League Ignite