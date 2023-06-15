2023 NHL Draft order: Full list of Bruins' picks is official

The Boston Bruins won't be very active in the 2023 NHL Draft based on the amount of picks they currently own.

The B's will not take part in the first round on Wednesday, June 28. Boston traded its 2023 first-rounder to the Washington Capitals in February as part of the deal that sent forward Garnet Hathaway and defenseman Dmitry Orlov to Boston. If the Bruins don't trade back into Round 1, they will have made just two first-round picks in the last six drafts from 2018 through 2023.

The Bruins also don't have a second-round pick this year. That selection was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade in 2022. And, finally, the B's are without a 2023 fifth-rounder, which was included in the Capitals trade mentioned above.

Boston has an extra seventh-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings that it acquired in July of 2022.

The league officially announced Thursday the order for all seven rounds of this month's draft. Here's the complete list of Bruins picks and where they are slotted.

Third round: No. 92 overall

Fourth round: No. 124 overall

Sixth round: No. 188 overall

Seventh round: No. 214 overall (via L.A. Kings)

Seventh round: No. 220 overall