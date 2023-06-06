Alyssa Thomas named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Alyssa Thomas' 10th WNBA season is off to a strong start.

The Connecticut Sun star was named the league's Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. It's her first Player of the Week honor since last July and her seventh overall.

Thomas helped the Sun go 3-0 over the last week with 14.0 points per game, 12.0 rebounds per game, and 9.7 assists per game. In Thursday's 89-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx, the three-time All-Star broke a franchise record for single-game assists with 16. As of Tuesday, she leads the WNBA in double-doubles with six.

Earlier in the season, Thomas moved into third overall in games played for the Sun with 246. In Connecticut's 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on May 23, she became the first player in franchise history with 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, 5-plus assists and 2-plus steals with one or fewer turnovers in a game.

Thomas and the Sun (6-1) will look to stay hot Tuesday when they host the Las Vegas Aces (6-0) at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the action right here on NBC Sports Boston.