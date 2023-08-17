Anfernee Jennings ejected from Patriots-Packers practice after altercation

The joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro last August got so physical that multiple fights broke out during that week.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater said Monday that he wanted this week's joint sessions with the Packers in Green Bay to be productive for both teams and not be filled with the altercations and scrums seen around the league.

Unfortunately, Thursday's practice got out of hand a few times. Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings was ejected from practice as a result.

Here's an overview of what happened:

Special teams has descended into a fracas-laden session. There have been 2 in the last few plays about 6 overall. Belichick speaks to Bakhtaran briefly. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2023

Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings just got kicked out of practice for what @Brian_Butch is calling a full-on 20-yard run before leveling Packers OLB Keshawn Banks during punt drill.



Then another scrum and Isaiah McDuffie on the ground. His helmet comes off and Keion White tosses it. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 17, 2023

Jennings is out of practice. https://t.co/pxn6rlmNPA — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2023

Someone who saw the film of yesterday’s Packers-Patriots joint practice predicted that Green Bay offense would be chippy today after NE was more physical in trenches. Practice has been marred by skirmishes on that side. Has spilled into special teams. Anfernee Jennings ejected. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 17, 2023

Bill Belichick and Joe Judge are in the middle of yet another fight after another punt return rep, trying to break up both twams



Keion White was at the bottom of the initial pile and left. Ugly practice gets uglier. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

#Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings is getting kicked out of practice for cheap-shotting a Packers player who had stopped LB Calvin Munson a while after a punt coverage rep.



Ran over and hit him right in the back of the head/neck. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 17, 2023

Feisty start to joint practice Day 2



🏈6-7 dust ups/scrums

🏈 Anfernee Jennings was tossed

🏈all 3 phases involved - Offense, defense, Special Teams

🏈Mayo, Bill Belichick gathered D at one point to talk to them

🏈Looks like Pats trying to atone for tough Day 1 @wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 17, 2023

We've seen several fights during joint practices around the league this week. The New York Jets even canceled their second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was scheduled for Thursday.

The Patriots-Packers joint practices end Thursday, but these two teams will meet again Saturday night at Lambeau Field for a preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.