Patriots Camp

Anfernee Jennings ejected from Patriots-Packers practice after altercation

Thursday's joint practice between the Patriots and Packers in Green Bay was pretty intense.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The joint practices between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers in Foxboro last August got so physical that multiple fights broke out during that week.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater said Monday that he wanted this week's joint sessions with the Packers in Green Bay to be productive for both teams and not be filled with the altercations and scrums seen around the league.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry 2 hours ago

Patriots Mailbag: Why Ezekiel Elliott may fit better than Dalvin Cook

Rhamondre Stevenson 2 hours ago

How Rhamondre Stevenson thinks Ezekiel Elliott will help Patriots

Unfortunately, Thursday's practice got out of hand a few times. Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings was ejected from practice as a result.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here's an overview of what happened:

We've seen several fights during joint practices around the league this week. The New York Jets even canceled their second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was scheduled for Thursday.

The Patriots-Packers joint practices end Thursday, but these two teams will meet again Saturday night at Lambeau Field for a preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Patriots CampGreen Bay Packers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us