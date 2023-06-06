2023 NBA Playoffs

This Bill Russell NBA Finals record was broken by Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic could set several NBA Finals records before the series ends.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

It didn't take long for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to set an NBA Finals record.

In fact, he only needed one game.

The two-time league MVP dished out 14 assists in Game 1 against the Miami Heat last Thursday night in Denver. It's the highest single-game assist total by a center in NBA Finals history, surpassing the previous mark of 13 set by Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell in Game 2 of the 1969 NBA Finals versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell's Celtics overcame an 0-2 deficit and won the series in Game 7 on the road.

The 2023 NBA Finals is tied 1-1 after the Nuggets won Game 1 and the Heat battled back to take Game 2. Game 3 is Wednesday night in Miami.

Jokic is averaging 34 points, 10.5 rebounds and nine assists in the Finals. Unless his performance declines in a significant manner, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win Finals MVP if Denver prevails.

