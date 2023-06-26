Bruins acquire defenseman in trade with Devils

The Boston Bruins continue to bolster their blueline depth.

Shortly after sending veteran winger Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks for two young defensemen, the B's acquired d-man Reilly Walsh from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

The #NHLBruins have acquired defenseman Reilly Walsh from New Jersey in exchange for Shane Bowers.



📰: https://t.co/7Y5e5gcChw pic.twitter.com/Os0WrBMpQD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2023

Walsh, 24, has recorded 23 goals and 76 assists in 174 career AHL games for the Utica Comets. The 6-foot, 185-pound Framingham, Mass. native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (81st overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Bruins acquired Bowers in the February trade that sent goaltender Keith Kinkaid to the Colorado Avalanche. The 23-year-old has notched 31 goals and 35 assists in 167 AHL games between the Colorado Eagles and Providence Bruins.