Report: Jeremy Swayman awarded $3.475 million contract in arbitration

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman finally has a new contract with the Boston Bruins.

An independent arbitrator awarded Swayman a one-year, $3.475 million contract for the 2023-24 season in Tuesday's arbitration hearing, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. That figure falls between what Swayman ($4.8 million) and the Bruins ($2 million) reportedly sought for the 24-year-old goaltender. Swayman was a restricted free agent this offseason after his entry-level contract expired.

Swayman was one of the best goalies in the NHL last season despite being the backup to Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. The second-year netminder ranked fourth in the league in save percentage (.924), high-danger save percentage (.862) and GAA (2.24). He also posted an impressive 24-6-4 record. Swayman has a career .920 save percentage in three NHL seasons (88 regular season games).

There's no doubt Swayman has the ability to be a No. 1 goalie. The University of Maine product has a very bright future. But he might be a backup or a 1B for at least one more season if the Bruins bring back Ullmark as expected. Ullmark was a potential trade candidate entering the offseason given his $5 million cap hit and value coming off a Vezina-winning campaign, but he hasn't been traded to this point.

The Bruins had the league's best goalie tandem last year, and with both Ullmark and Swayman now under contract, Boston has a strong foundation for success going into their centennial season.