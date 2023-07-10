Bruins offseason

Bruins sign defenseman Ian Mitchell to one-year contract, avoid arbitration

Mitchell could compete for a third-pairing role in training camp.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Bruins and Ian Mitchell did not need to go to arbitration.

The team announced Monday afternoon that it has signed the restricted free agent defenseman to a one-year contract with a salary cap hit of $775,000. It's also a one-way deal. His arbitration hearing was scheduled for July 26, but that's no longer needed.

Mitchell was acquired as part of the Taylor Hall trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last month. He tallied eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 35 games for the Blackhawks last season.

The 24-year-old blueliner played one season under Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery at the University of Denver in 2017-18.

Mitchell is expected to compete for the right side third-pairing role in training camp. Newly signed defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk likely is the favorite for that spot.

The Bruins still have a couple other RFAs to sign, including forward Trent Frederic and goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman's arbitration hearing is set for July 30, while Frederic's is scheduled for Aug. 1. Contracts are usually worked out before arbitration, so we'll see if the Bruins can avoid that process with Swayman and Frederic as well.

