21st Century Fox in Talks to Sell Most of Company to Disney: Sources - NECN
logo_necn_2x

21st Century Fox in Talks to Sell Most of Company to Disney: Sources

The possible deal would give Disney control of another movie studio and significant TV production assets

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    6 Holiday Party Hacks 
    Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, File
    This Sept. 24, 2013, file photo shows Disney CEO Bob Iger at Fox Business Network's "Markets Now" show at Fox Studios in New York City.

    21st Century Fox has been holding talks about selling most of the company to Walt Disney Co., except for media properties focused tightly on news and sports, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.

    The on again, off again talks have taken place over the last few weeks, and there is no certainty they will lead to a deal. Officials at Disney and Fox declined to comment.

    Fox is said to believe that it does not have the scale to compete with organizations like Disney, Amazon, Netlfix, Facebook and Google, and that a group of properties more narrowly focused on news and sports could compete more effectively in today's marketplace.

    The deal would give Disney control of another movie studio and significant TV production assets, and would give it more exposure to international markets.

    Get More at CNBC
    Published 6 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices