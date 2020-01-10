$34M Sale of Penthouse Fails to Top Boston Price Record

One of the penthouse units at the 61-story Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences, One Dalton St. has sold for $34 million, just missing the Boston record for most-expensive condo sale by $1 million.

The sale of One Dalton St., Unit 6102 — which includes two parking spaces — was recorded Friday in Suffolk County. The buyer is listed as an LLC managed by Goulston & Storrs real estate director Amy Moody McGrath.

It’s unclear to whom specifically the unit has sold. The Wall Street Journal two years ago reported that Dell Technologies Inc. founder and CEO Michael Dell was under contract to purchase a penthouse unit. Also in 2017, Carpenter & Co. CEO Richard Friedman told Bloomberg TV that the tower was pricing units up to $40 million.

