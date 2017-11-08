Black Friday may be losing some of its appeal to holiday shoppers. A new survey shows 35 percent of shoppers plan to do most of their shopping the day after Thanksgiving this year. That's down from 59 percent in 2015. The report says stores are now offering those "Doorbuster" type deals earlier in the year. And the Saturday before Christmas has actually now surpassed Black Friday in sales.

Black Friday is still two weeks away, but some stores are already releasing details about the big deals they'll be offering. Electronics, TVs and home appliances are typically the most sought after items on Black Friday, and there are plenty of deals to be had this year.

Best Buy released its Black Friday ad on Wednesday. Among the deals: a 50" Sharp TV for $179.99 - $320 off the regular price; a Samsung 11.6" Chromebook for $119 - $80 off the usual price; and an iPad mini for $274.99 - a savings of $125.

View Best Buy's full 50-page Black Friday ad here.

Target released its Black Friday ad earlier this week. Some of the deals include a 55" Westinghouse TV for $249 and an XBox One for $189.99 - $90 less than the regular price.

View Target's full Black Friday ad here.

Kohl's has also released its ad. They're also selling XBox One consoles for $189.99 and Sony PlayStation 4's for $199.99. They also have deals on TVs, jewelry and camera equipment, among other things.

View the full Kohl's Black Friday ad here.

Home Depot is running a big appliance sale for Black Friday, with up to 40 percent off and special deals if you purchase two or more major appliances worth $498 or more.

View Home Depot's Black Friday deals here.

Walmart hasn't released its Black Friday deals online yet, but they are already offering a variety of holiday specials.

Click here for Walmart's Black Friday site.

Amazon has its "Countdown to Black Friday" site up and running already, with deals on everything from toys and games to computers, cell phones and video games.

Click here for Amazons' Black Friday site.

JCPenney is offering deals on TVs, bedding, cookware and more, including a $59.99 Keurig and a $499.99 Samsung 55" TV.

View the full JCPenney Black Friday ad here.

Costco's Black Friday deals include deals on appliances, furniture and electronics, including a 70" Vizio TV for 1,299.99.

View the full Costco Black Friday ad here.

Macy's is offering a "Black Friday Sneak Peek" on its website, with deals on Apple Watches ($70 off), clothing and more.

View the Macy's Black Friday ad here.