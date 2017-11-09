New England Malls Bringing Back Pet Photo Nights With Santa - NECN
New England Malls Bringing Back Pet Photo Nights With Santa

    It looks like pets made Santa's "nice" list this year, as Americans are set to spend 1.5 times the amount of cash on their furry friends as they did in 2015. (Published Friday, Dec. 2, 2016)

    Planning on spoiling your dog or cat this upcoming holiday season? How about taking them to the mall to visit and take a photo with Santa?

    Malls across New England are bringing back Pet Photo Nights with Santa starting this weekend.
     
    Pet owners get the magical experience of watching their pets sit atop Santa’s lap on select Sundays in November and December.
     
    Officials are asking pet owners to make sure pets are leashed or crated while walking through.
     
    Click here to make reservations online; pet owners can inquire about pricing and photo packages at the Santa set.
     
    Participating mall information and schedule:
     
    Burlington Mall
    Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
    (Santa is located in Center Court, Lower Level)
    75 Middlesex Turnpike
    Burlington, MA 01803
     
    Cape Cod Mall
    Sunday, Nov. 19 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
    (Santa is located in Sears Court)
    769 Iyannough Rd.
    Hyannis, MA 02601

    Crystal Mall
    Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:30p.m.
    (Santa is located in Old Navy Court)
    850 Hartford Turnpike
    Waterford, CT 06385

    Emerald Square Mall
    Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00p.m.
    (Santa is located in Sears Court, Lower Level)
    999 S Washington St.
    North Attleboro, MA 02760
     
    Northshore Mall
    Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00p.m.
    (Santa is located in the Nordstrom Wing, lower level)
    210 Andover St.
    Peabody, MA 01960
     
    Pheasant Lane Mall
    Sunday, Dec. 3 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00p.m.
    (Santa is located in North Court, in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods)
    310 Daniel Webster Hwy
    Nashua, NH 03060

    Solomon Pond Mall
    Sunday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.
    (Santa is located in Ann Taylor Court)
    601 Donald Lynch Blvd.
    Marlborough, MA 01752
     
    South Shore Plaza
    Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
    (Santa is located in the Nordstrom Wing, Lower Level)
    250 Granite St.
    Braintree, MA 02184
     
    Square One Mall
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
    (Santa is located in Center Court)
    1201 Broadway
    Saugus, MA 01906
     
    The Shops at Chestnut Hill
    Sunday, Dec. 10 – 8:00 p.m. to 9:30p.m.
    (Santa is located in Center Court, Lower Level)
    199 Boylston St.
    Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

