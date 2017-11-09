It looks like pets made Santa's "nice" list this year, as Americans are set to spend 1.5 times the amount of cash on their furry friends as they did in 2015. (Published Friday, Dec. 2, 2016)

Planning on spoiling your dog or cat this upcoming holiday season? How about taking them to the mall to visit and take a photo with Santa?

Malls across New England are bringing back Pet Photo Nights with Santa starting this weekend.



Pet owners get the magical experience of watching their pets sit atop Santa’s lap on select Sundays in November and December.



Officials are asking pet owners to make sure pets are leashed or crated while walking through.



Click here to make reservations online; pet owners can inquire about pricing and photo packages at the Santa set.



Participating mall information and schedule:



Burlington Mall

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

(Santa is located in Center Court, Lower Level)

75 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington, MA 01803



Cape Cod Mall

Sunday, Nov. 19 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

(Santa is located in Sears Court)

769 Iyannough Rd.

Hyannis, MA 02601



Crystal Mall

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:30p.m.

(Santa is located in Old Navy Court)

850 Hartford Turnpike

Waterford, CT 06385



Emerald Square Mall

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00p.m.

(Santa is located in Sears Court, Lower Level)

999 S Washington St.

North Attleboro, MA 02760



Northshore Mall

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00p.m.

(Santa is located in the Nordstrom Wing, lower level)

210 Andover St.

Peabody, MA 01960



Pheasant Lane Mall

Sunday, Dec. 3 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00p.m.

(Santa is located in North Court, in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods)

310 Daniel Webster Hwy

Nashua, NH 03060

Solomon Pond Mall

Sunday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.

(Santa is located in Ann Taylor Court)

601 Donald Lynch Blvd.

Marlborough, MA 01752



South Shore Plaza

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

(Santa is located in the Nordstrom Wing, Lower Level)

250 Granite St.

Braintree, MA 02184



Square One Mall

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

(Santa is located in Center Court)

1201 Broadway

Saugus, MA 01906



The Shops at Chestnut Hill

Sunday, Dec. 10 – 8:00 p.m. to 9:30p.m.

(Santa is located in Center Court, Lower Level)

199 Boylston St.

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

