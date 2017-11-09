Planning on spoiling your dog or cat this upcoming holiday season? How about taking them to the mall to visit and take a photo with Santa?
Malls across New England are bringing back Pet Photo Nights with Santa starting this weekend.
Pet owners get the magical experience of watching their pets sit atop Santa’s lap on select Sundays in November and December.
Officials are asking pet owners to make sure pets are leashed or crated while walking through.
Click here to make reservations online; pet owners can inquire about pricing and photo packages at the Santa set.
Participating mall information and schedule:
Burlington Mall
Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
(Santa is located in Center Court, Lower Level)
75 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803
Cape Cod Mall
Sunday, Nov. 19 – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
(Santa is located in Sears Court)
769 Iyannough Rd.
Hyannis, MA 02601
Crystal Mall
Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:30p.m.
(Santa is located in Old Navy Court)
850 Hartford Turnpike
Waterford, CT 06385
Emerald Square Mall
Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00p.m.
(Santa is located in Sears Court, Lower Level)
999 S Washington St.
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Northshore Mall
Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00p.m.
(Santa is located in the Nordstrom Wing, lower level)
210 Andover St.
Peabody, MA 01960
Pheasant Lane Mall
Sunday, Dec. 3 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00p.m.
(Santa is located in North Court, in front of Dick’s Sporting Goods)
310 Daniel Webster Hwy
Nashua, NH 03060
Solomon Pond Mall
Sunday, Nov. 19 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:00 p.m. to 8:00p.m.
(Santa is located in Ann Taylor Court)
601 Donald Lynch Blvd.
Marlborough, MA 01752
South Shore Plaza
Sunday, Nov. 12 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 6:00 p.m. to 7:30p.m.
(Santa is located in the Nordstrom Wing, Lower Level)
250 Granite St.
Braintree, MA 02184
Square One Mall
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
(Santa is located in Center Court)
1201 Broadway
Saugus, MA 01906
The Shops at Chestnut Hill
Sunday, Dec. 10 – 8:00 p.m. to 9:30p.m.
(Santa is located in Center Court, Lower Level)
199 Boylston St.
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467