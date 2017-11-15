Black Friday may be losing some of its appeal to holiday shoppers. A new survey shows 35 percent of shoppers plan to do most of their shopping the day after Thanksgiving this year. That's down from 59 percent in 2015. The report says stores are now offering those "Doorbuster" type deals earlier in the year. And the Saturday before Christmas has actually now surpassed Black Friday in sales.

Black Friday is nearly upon us, and holiday shoppers everywhere are no doubt twitchy with anticipation. But how best to focus one's efforts amid the mania?

WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2017 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as appliances, jewelry and toys.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 37 percent, the personal finance website found, so consumers are advised to target that as a threshold in order to avoid Black Friday traps.

Here are the Top 10 Black Friday retailers, based on average percent discount, according to WalletHub:

Kohl's (66.32%)

JCPenney (66.30%)

Belk (62.75%)

Stage (60.82%)

Shopko (55.93%)

Bealls Florida (52.78%)

Sears (50.09%)

Macy's (45.58%)

Fred Meyer (43.88%)

AAFES (37.25%)

Among the top 10, Kohl's saw the biggest percentage jump over last year's average discount, from 58.1 percent to 66.3 percent, while Macy's saw the biggest decline, averaging a 45.6 percent discount this season compared with 63.4 percent last year, WalletHub found.

The best deals fell within the "apparel and accessories" category, which had discounts on 28 percent of all offers, whereas only 1.62 percent of the "consumer packaged goods" category had discounts. "Computers & phones" came in second, followed by "appliances."

See the full report here and check out each retailer's rank in the various product categories.

